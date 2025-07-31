Man held for beating wife to death

CHENNAI: A 45-year-old woman died after she suffered seizures during a domestic quarrel with her husband at their home in Arumbakkam on Wednesday night. Police said that the husband had slapped the woman during the quarrel, which triggered the health complication that resulted in her death.

The man was booked on charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder and arrested by the CMBT police.

The deceased woman, R Arulmani, lived with her husband, Radhakrishnan (57), and their two sons in Arumbakkam. Arulmani worked in a women's hostel near their residence while Radhakrishnan worked at a tea stall.

Police investigations revealed that on Wednesday night, the couple got into a heated argument. In the course of the squabble, Radhakrishnan allegedly used abusive language and slapped her in a fit of rage, after which the woman collapsed.

She was rushed to Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital in an ambulance, but doctors declared her dead on arrival.

Based on a complaint from their son, the CMBT police booked a case and arrested Radhakrishnan on Thursday. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.