Man found dead with injuries in Perumbakkam

CHENNAI: A 36-year-old man was found dead with cut injuries in Perumbakkam in the early hours of Saturday. The deceased, identified as Palanisammy, worked as an LPG cylinder delivery staff.

Around 1.30 am on Saturday, he reportedly left his house following a quarrel with his wife while under the influence of alcohol. Later in the morning, residents spotted his body near the Tamil Nadu Housing Board bus stop and alerted the police. The Perumbakkam police arrived at the scene, sent the body for post-mortem and recovered his bike nearby.

During the inquiry, Palanisammy’s wife, Veeralakshmi (32), told the police that he had assaulted her during an argument and left the house around midnight. She said she came to know of his death only after police contacted her in the morning.

Further investigation revealed that the couple had frequent quarrels. Just a week ago, Veeralakshmi had lodged a complaint of domestic abuse at the Kannagi Nagar All Women Police Station. The police had counselled the couple and sent them home.

Given the earlier complaint, the police are questioning Veeralakshmi and several of her relatives. Further investigation is under way to identify the culprits.