Man engaged in SWD work dies after wall collapse in Ramapuram

CHENNAI: A 34-year-old casual labourer died after soil loosened under a compound wall which collapsed onto him while he was engaged in stormwater drain (SWD) construction works in Ramapuram on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Ganapathy (34), a native of Ranipet district working as a construction labourer in Chennai.

On Wednesday morning, when Ganapathy along with his co-workers were engaged in digging earth for SWD works along a burial ground at Valluvar Salai in Ramapuram, a part of the compound wall of the burial ground collapsed onto him.

Ganapathy's co-workers removed the debris, secured Ganapathy, and moved him to a hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. Ramapuram Police moved Ganapathy's body to Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for an autopsy.