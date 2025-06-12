Begin typing your search...

    Man engaged in SWD work dies after wall collapse in Ramapuram

    The deceased was identified as Ganapathy (34), a native of Ranipet district working as a construction labourer in Chennai.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|12 Jun 2025 6:50 AM IST  ( Updated:2025-06-12 01:20:52  )
    Man engaged in SWD work dies after wall collapse in Ramapuram
    X

    Representative Image 

    CHENNAI: A 34-year-old casual labourer died after soil loosened under a compound wall which collapsed onto him while he was engaged in stormwater drain (SWD) construction works in Ramapuram on Wednesday.

    The deceased was identified as Ganapathy (34), a native of Ranipet district working as a construction labourer in Chennai.

    On Wednesday morning, when Ganapathy along with his co-workers were engaged in digging earth for SWD works along a burial ground at Valluvar Salai in Ramapuram, a part of the compound wall of the burial ground collapsed onto him.

    Ganapathy's co-workers removed the debris, secured Ganapathy, and moved him to a hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. Ramapuram Police moved Ganapathy's body to Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for an autopsy.

    stormwater drainRamapuramWall Collapse
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X