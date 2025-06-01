Man drowns to death in Chennai Corporation's swimming pool

CHENNAI: A 40 year old man drowned in Chennai Corporation's swimming pool inside My Lady's park at Periamet on Sunday evening.

The deceased was identified as Srinivasan of Otteri. Preliminary investigations revealed that he was a regular visitor to the park.

According to police sources, Srinivasan and his friends jumped one after the other in the pool. However, his friends noticed that Srinivasan fell unconscious in the pool after which they alerted the pool authorities and fished him out.

Srinivasan was rushed to a hospital nearby where he was declared as brought dead.

Periamet police recovered his body and moved it to a government hospital for post mortem.

Police said that only the autopsy results will show if the deceased was in an inebriated condition or if there are other causes which led to his falling unconscious inside the pool.

Further investigations are on.