Man dies of fatal assault over theft dispute in Vyasarpadi; 1 arrested

CHENNAI: A 53-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of another man in Vyasarpadi, which police allege was the result of a physical assault stemming from a previous dispute over a stolen item.

The incident came to light in the morning of September 26 when police, responding to information, found the body of a man identified as Dhas Kumar (45) near a motor room close to the Ashok Pillar flyover in Vyasarpadi.

Initial probe revealed that Dhas Kumar, who was married with a son, had been living separately from his wife for several years. He had recently developed an alcohol addiction, which had led to him losing his job and often being found in an inebriated state near the incident location.

Following a complaint from his wife, Bargavi, a case of unnatural death was initially registered. However, the case was later converted to murder after the post-mortem report confirmed that Dhas Kumar had died from injuries sustained in an assault.

An investigation by a special team from the Vyasarpadi police station led to the arrest of the accused, Shankar (53), a resident of C Kalyanapuram 1st Street, Vyasarpadi, on Wednesday.

The probe revealed that Shankar worked as the caretaker of the stormwater drain motor room, and a dispute had ensued between Dhas Kumar and Shankar after the former allegedly stole and sold the latter’s cutting machine worth Rs 2,000.

On the day of the incident, Shankar allegedly confronted Dhas Kumar near the motor room in the morning. In a fit of rage and accusing him of attempting to steal again, Shankar physically assaulted Dhas Kumar with his hands. The victim collapsed due to pain and later died. Police also confirmed that the accused, Shankar, has a prior history in an assault case.

The accused was produced before a court and has been remanded in judicial custody.