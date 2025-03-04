Man dies of cardiac arrest before boarding Frankfurt flight from Chennai

CHENNAI: A 73-year-old man died due to cardiac arrest when he was about to board a flight to Germany on Tuesday.

The Lufthansa flight to Frankfurt was scheduled to depart from Chennai at 2 am. Sivaraman, a retired Tangedco officer from Chennai, sat with his wife near the security check counter while others underwent the procedure.

His wife suddenly found him unresponsive and alerted people. Soon, a medical team rushed to check on Sivaraman and found he had died due to sudden cardiac arrest.

Later, the airport police visited the spot, and they sent Sivaraman's body for post-mortem to the Chromepet GH.