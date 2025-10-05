Man dies of asphyxiation while cleaning drain in Kolathur

CHENNAI: A 37-year-old man engaged by a contractor of the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) to clean a sewage drain in Kolathur died due to suspected asphyxiation after inhaling noxious gases on Saturday afternoon. Two co-workers who tried to rescue him also inhaled the gas and are undergoing treatment.

The deceased was K Kuppan (37), a native of Rangappanur in Kallakurichi district. Kuppan and another worker, T Sankar (40), had been engaged by a contractor for cleaning the sewage drain, according to police sources. Around 2.30 pm, the workers were at work at Thirupathi Nagar 1st Main Road, 3rd Cross Street in Kolathur when the incident occurred.

The mishap reportedly occurred when Kuppan was attempting to clear a blockage in the sewage pipe, which reportedly caused the pipe to break, leading to the release of sewage water and toxic gas. Kuppan, who had first entered the drain, fell unconscious. His co-worker, Sankar, and the site supervisor, S Hariharan (28), entered the drain to rescue him but also fell unconscious after inhaling the fumes.

Other workers who noticed the incident immediately alerted the authorities, following which personnel from the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services (TNFRS) reached the spot, secured all three men, and moved them to the Periyar Nagar Government Hospital. Kuppan was declared brought dead, and his body was later shifted to the Government Stanley Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Sankar, who was taken to the Government Peripheral Hospital in Anna Nagar, remains out of danger, while Hariharan, who suffered a head injury during the rescue attempt, was shifted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) as his condition became critical. Doctors said they are examining him for a possible concussion.

Hariharan's father said his son has been a contract worker for the past five years. Kuppan is survived by his wife and two teenage children.

The Kolathur Police have registered a case and are investigating the circumstances that led to the accident. After multiple attempts, the Metro Water Board officials were out of reach for a response.