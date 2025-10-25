Man dies by suicide few hours before his wedding

CHENNAI: A 25-year-old man died by suicide at his house a few hours before his wedding in Sriperumbudur. The deceased was identified as Mahesh Kumar of Kannan Thangal in Sriperumbudur. He was a supervisor in a private factory in the locality.

Police said Mahesh was in a relationship with a 22-year-old woman who had worked in the same factory for the past few years. Recently, Mahesh refused to marry her and started to avoid her.

The woman filed a complaint with the Sriperumbudur All Women Police Station. Later, Mahesh gave a written statement to the police that he would marry her.

Then Mahesh told his paramour they would get married in their family temple in Uthukottai. On Thursday, he gave money to his parents and asked them to buy all the necessary items for his wedding, including clothes.

After completing the purchases, they returned home around 9 pm and found the house locked from the inside. They knocked on the door several times, but there was no response. On suspicion, when they broke open the door, they were shocked to see Mahesh hanging from the ceiling.

The Sriperumbudur police visited the spot and sent the body to the Sriperumbudur GH for post-mortem.