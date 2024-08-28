Man dies after being run over by actor Rekha's car in Jafferkhanpet

CHENNAI: A man, lying on the road allegedly in an inebriated condition, was killed after a car ran over him in Jafferkhanpet on Tuesday night.

The incident happened around 8 pm at Pachaiyappas street- V M Balakrishnan street junction in Jafferkhanpet.

The car is owned by a small time actor, Rekha Nair.

She was not in the vehicle at the time of the accident. Her driver Pandi(25) was in the car, according to police.

The car was negotiating a turn near a Tasmac outlet when it ran over the man.

The man was identified as Manjan (55), a casual labourer and a resident of Annai Sathya Nagar in Jafferkhanpet (west).

Passerby who witnessed the accident made the driver stop the car and alerted the police.

The injured man was moved to the hospital where he died later in the night.

The driver of the car, T Pandi has been booked and arrested by Guindy Traffic Investigation Wing