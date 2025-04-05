Man crushed between 2 MTC buses at Pattabiram bus terminus

CHENNAI: Goparamji, a 55-year-old pawnshop employee, was crushed to death between two MTC buses on Friday evening.

The incident happened at the Pattabiram bus terminus while he was waiting to board a different bus.

According to police, he tried to board a route no 77 B bus to Athipet, where he lives. The bus reportedly brushed against another stationary MTC bus, causing Goparamji to get caught between the two vehicles.

He collapsed and fell unconscious on impact. Onlookers alerted the 108 helplines, prompting paramedics to rush to the scene with an ambulance.

The team declared him dead after checking his vitals. Based on the information, the Avadi police shifted his body to a GH for autopsy and arrested the bus drivers - Nagarjun (26) of Periyar Nagar and Arulanandam (51) of Chembarambakkam.