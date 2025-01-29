Begin typing your search...

    Man converts rented house into temple in Koyambedu, landlord files complaint

    The landlord of the property lodged a complaint and police arrived at the scene and halted the ongoing ceremony.

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|29 Jan 2025 4:18 PM IST  ( Updated:2025-01-29 11:07:06  )
    Man converts rented house into temple in Koyambedu, landlord files complaint
    X

    Visual from the spot

    CHENNNAI: A man in Koyambedu converted a house that he had taken on rent into a temple and conducted pooja there.

    After the landlord lodged a complaint with the local police, a team of officials came there and stopped the pooja, said a Thanthi TV report.

    Authorities are currently investigating, the report added.

    Rented housepooja ceremonyChennai police
    Online Desk

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick