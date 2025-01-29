Begin typing your search...
Man converts rented house into temple in Koyambedu, landlord files complaint
The landlord of the property lodged a complaint and police arrived at the scene and halted the ongoing ceremony.
CHENNNAI: A man in Koyambedu converted a house that he had taken on rent into a temple and conducted pooja there.
After the landlord lodged a complaint with the local police, a team of officials came there and stopped the pooja, said a Thanthi TV report.
Authorities are currently investigating, the report added.
