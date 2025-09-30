Man cons multiple women on matrimonial site, extorts money, jewellery; arrested

CHENNAI: A con artist who befriended women on matrimonial websites and cheated them of cash and valuables over a period of time, was arrested recently.

The accused, Surya (28), a native of Tirunelveli, drives a SUV with a metal placard that says 'Special Secretary, International Human Rights and Crime Control Council'.

Police said that Surya was arrested based on a complaint from a 24-year-old nurse. According to her complaint, the accused befriended her in 2024 and over time, took Rs 8.7 lakh cash, 7.5 sovereign gold chain and cheques from her in the guise of marrying her and then cheated her.

On investigations, Anna Nagar All Women Police Station (AWPS) personnel conducted investigations and found that Surya was a con artist and had married Keerthana and was living with her in Andhra Pradesh. He then abandoned her and their child in 2023, came to Chennai and befriended women through matrimonial sites and took money from them.

After investigations, they arrested Surya and seized a SUV, seven mobile phones, three laptops and other documents from him. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.