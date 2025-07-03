Man cheats woman, forces her to terminate pregnancy; arrested

CHENNAI: The MKB Nagar All Women Police Station personnel arrested a 25-year-old man, who allegedly lured a woman into a relationship with the promise of marriage, impregnated her, and then forced her to terminate the pregnancy.

The arrested person was identified as Samuel Sumukkar (25) of Chengalpattu.

According to police, the 27-year-old woman, residing near Pulianthope, allegedly befriended Samuel through Facebook in 2024. The two became friends, which soon transformed into a relationship.

Over the course of the relationship, Samuel allegedly promised marriage and got physically involved with the woman, leading to her becoming pregnant. But on Samuel's insistence, the woman took pills and aborted the pregnancy.

When she became pregnant again recently and refused to consume pills, the accused and his family members met with her and forced her to delete photos of her with Samuel and threatened her.

The woman then filed a complaint with the MKB Nagar AWPS, based on which a case was registered, and Samuel was arrested. The police are searching for the other accused who are absconding.