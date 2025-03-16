Man chased, hacked to death in Teynampet; attackers with machetes threaten SI

CHENNAI: A 42-year-old man, a call taxi driver, was hacked to death in Teynampet by a trio on Friday night after a quarrel over the deceased assaulting the employee of one of the accused.

The deceased was identified as N Raja of Vettuvankeni.

Around 9.30 pm on Friday, Raja was talking with his friend in Thiruvalluvar Street-Bharathiyar Street junction in Teynampet when he was rounded up by the trio. They began arguing with Raja. At one point, they took out the weapons they were carrying. Sensing trouble, Raja took to his heels, but the assailants chased and attacked him and fled the scene.

When a sub-inspector on two-wheeler patrol attempted to stop the attackers, they threatened him with machetes and fled.

On information, a police team reached the scene and moved the injured man to a hospital where he was declared brought-dead. The Teynampet police registered a case of murder and a special team apprehended the suspects near Taramani.

They were identified as A Mani (25), a history sheeter with over 15 criminal cases, C Rahul (31) and P Vignesh (31).

Probe revealed that Mani has set up a temporary stall selling watermelons on the platform in Teynampet. Early Friday morning, when he was not at the stall, the deceased and his friend had come to the stall and created a ruckus and assaulted a worker, Vijay.

Learning about the commotion, Mani gathered his friends, tracked down Raja, and picked up an argument. As the argument escalated, the trio got enraged and attacked Raja with weapons, leading to his death.

All three of them were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.