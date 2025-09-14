Man attacks wife, hangs self over domestic dispute

CHENNAI: A domestic dispute between a couple escalated into a murder attempt and suicide on Saturday. A 38-year-old man had brutally attacked his wife and then died by suicide in Avadi.

Saranraj, a welder, and Sheelarani got married ten years ago and lived with their son and daughter in Karimedu near Muthupudupet.

According to the police, the couple frequently quarrelled as Saranraj accused Sheelarani of infidelity. Irate over the accusations, she left home and lived with her aunt, who lives in the same locality. Saranraj convinced Sheelarani and brought her back from her aunt's place.

The quarrel began again when their children were at their relative's house. In a fit of rage, Saranraj charged at his wife with a kitchen knife and inflicted several injuries on her. Seeing Sheelarani in a pool of her blood, Saranraj hung himself in another room.

The relative who came to check on the couple found the woman unconscious and alerted the police. The couple was moved to a hospital, where Saranraj was declared dead, while Sheelarani is undergoing treatment. The Avadi Tank Factory police have registered a case and are investigating.