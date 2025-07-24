Man arrested for verbal harassment of woman following parking dispute

CHENNAI: Police in Teynampet have arrested a 34-year-old man for verbally harassing a woman during a dispute over two-wheeler parking.

The incident occurred on the evening of July 17, 2025, on K.B. Dasan Road in Teynampet. A 29-year-old woman, a resident of Madipakkam working for a private company, had parked her two-wheeler and returned later to retrieve it. As she attempted to leave, another two-wheeler abruptly blocked her path, ridden by a man identified as Sasikumar.

When the woman asked Sasikumar to move his vehicle, he allegedly responded with verbal abuse and instigated a needless argument, subjecting her to derogatory remarks.

Based on a formal complaint lodged by the woman yesterday (July 23, 2025) at the Teynampet Police Station, authorities registered a case. The charges have been filed under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS Act) and the Tamil Nadu Prevention of Harassment of Women Act (TNPHW Act).

Following a swift and intensive investigation led by the Inspector of the Teynampet Police Station, the accused, Sasikumar (34), a resident of Teynampet, Chennai, was apprehended.

Police investigations revealed a disturbing pattern: Sasikumar already has eight prior criminal cases registered against him, including one case of attempted murder.

After interrogation, the arrested accused, Sasikumar, was produced before a magistrate on Wednesday. Following the court's order, he has been remanded to judicial custody.