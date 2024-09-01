Man arrested for TASMAC robbery in Kancheepuram 15 years after jumping parole in murder case

CHENNAI: A man who jumped parole in a murder case and managed to evade arrest for 15 years was arrested after he allegedly stole liquor from a TASMAC outlet in Kancheepuram district.

Police had initiated probe after an intruder drilled a hole into the wall of a TASMAC outlet in Salavakkam area and stole nine boxes of liquor bottles worth several lakhs of rupees. The theft happened in January.

Cops who went through the CCTV footage in the neighborhood zeroed in on the suspects and arrested three persons --- Subash, Vishwa, and Vignesh from Vedanthangal.

Investigations revealed that 44-year-old Mohankumar was the mastermind. On Saturday, a police team arrested Mohankumar from Karugapattu based on a tip-off.

The accused had been operating a gym in the Madurantakam area and had been robbing TASMAC shops using drilling equipment. He would then sell the stolen liquor in the black market.

Police said that Mohankumar was released on parole after his arrest in a murder case in Chengalpattu district about 15 years ago. He had then jumped parole and managed to evade arrest for 15 years.