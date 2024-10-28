Man arrested for sexual abuse of 8-year-old neighbour in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 40-year-old man was arrested under the Pocso Act for sexually abusing an eight-year-old girl, his neighbour, in Tiruvottiyur police limits. The arrested man was identified as Mothi Jamal, a casual labourer. On Sunday night, Mothi had taken her to the terrace of the house she was staying in, and sexually abused her.

She complained to her parents after which they approached the police. On investigations, police confirmed that the man was in an inebriated state and had sexually abused her. “The child was admitted to a hospital for treatment and will be given counselling,” a police officer said.

Mothi was booked under sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.