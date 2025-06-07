Man arrested for killing wife in Manimangalam

CHENNAI: Police arrested a man who murdered his wife within one year after marriage in Manimangalam on Friday.

The deceased Steffy Matilda (22) of Varadarajapuram in Manimangalam was working as a software engineer and has also won the Madras Fashion Icon award in 2021.

Police said Steffy was in a relationship with Rajmohan (26) of Varadarajapuram, who was working in a private firm.

Rajmohan was a tenant at Steffy's family house. Both families accepted their relationship and arranged for a wedding in February 2024. The Wedding was held in Sivaganga in a temple, and the reception was held in a church in Meenambakkam.

However, after three months, the couple had many arguments and quarrelled often. Five months ago, the couple gave birth to a baby girl. After that Rajmohan was pressuring Steffy's family for more dowry.

On Tuesday, Rajmohan contacted Steffy's brother and informed him that she had become unconscious. Soon, the family rushed to the home where they were informed that Steffy had slipped in the bathroom. Steffy was taken to a private hospital in Perungalathur but there she was declared dead.

A complaint was filed at the Manimangalam police station, and the police who visited the spot sent the body for post-mortem to the Chromepet GH.

Initially, the police closed the case, claiming it was an accidental death. Later, the family members of Steffy submitted phone call recordings in which Steffy cried as she was being tortured for dowry.

Then the police registered a case under suspicious death, and the body was sent to Chengalpattu GH for post-mortem. After the post-mortem, it was found that there were severe injuries to the head and several parts of the body. After an investigation, Rajmohan was arrested and he was remanded in judicial custody and sent to prison.