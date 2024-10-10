Begin typing your search...
Man arrested for hoax bomb threat to Tiruvottiyur police station
Subsequently, the police nabbed Selvam and found that he was in an inebriated state when he made the call. He was allowed to leave with a relative and was asked to appear for enquiry the next day.
CHENNAI: A 45-year-old man, J Selvam, was arrested for allegedly issuing a hoax bomb threat to Tiruvottiyur police station on Tuesday evening. Selvam called the Greater Chennai Police control room and said that a bomb would explode in some time after which the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) conducted a search at the police station and found it to be a hoax.
On Wednesday, Selvam was arrested and remanded in judicial custody.
