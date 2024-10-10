Man arrested for hoax bomb threat to Tiruvottiyur police station

CHENNAI: A 45-year-old man, J Selvam, was arrested for allegedly issuing a hoax bomb threat to Tiruvottiyur police station on Tuesday evening. Selvam called the Greater Chennai Police control room and said that a bomb would explode in some time after which the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) conducted a search at the police station and found it to be a hoax.

Subsequently, the police nabbed Selvam and found that he was in an inebriated state when he made the call. He was allowed to leave with a relative and was asked to appear for enquiry the next day.

On Wednesday, Selvam was arrested and remanded in judicial custody.