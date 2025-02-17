Man arrested for hoarding 20 kg gutkha in Ayanavaram

CHENNAI: The police arrested a 29-year-old man for allegedly hoarding banned oral tobacco products in a house in Ayanavaram.

Based on a tip-off, a police team was assigned to watch a house on Palaiyammpillai Nagar. The officials intercepted a man loitering auspiciously around the house, and found gutkha packets in his bag.

He allegedly sourced the gutkha from Bengaluru and stocked them at the house in Ayanavaram and sold them to guest workers. Police seized 19.5 kg of gutkha from the house and arrested the man, D Surya (29), who was remanded in judicial custody.