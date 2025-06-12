Man arrested for harassing woman on Vadapalani Road, bike seized

CHENNAI: A 32-year-old man was arrested for allegedly harassing a young woman on a busy Vadapalani road. The incident occurred on Tuesday evening.

According to a complaint filed by the 21-year-old victim, a resident of Nerkundram, she was walking with a friend along the 100 Feet Road in Vadapalani after work when an unidentified man on a two-wheeler approached her and acted inappropriately towards her.

The victim reported the incident at the Vadapalani Police Station. Police registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women (TNPHW) Act.

Following an investigation led by the Vadapalani Police Inspector, the accused was identified as Kishore Kumar (32), a resident of K.K. Nagar, Chennai. He was arrested on Wednesday.

The two-wheeler used during the alleged incident was impounded.

The arrested accused was produced before a magistrate court . The court ordered him remanded to judicial custody.