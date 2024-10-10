Man arrested for harassing female co-passenger on Delhi-Chennai flight

CHENNAI: A 43-year-old man was arrested by Chennai airport police for allegedly harassing a female co-passenger on an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Chennai.

The incident occurred on a flight that arrived at the Chennai airport on Wednesday with 164 passengers.

According to reports, Rajesh, a resident of Vettuvankeni, Chennai, allegedly harassed a 37-year-old woman seated in front of him.

The woman complained to the flight attendants, who warned Rajesh. However, he continued to harass her, prompting the flight attendants to inform the pilot.

Upon landing, airport security personnel boarded the flight and apprehended Rajesh. He was later handed over to the airport police.

The woman filed a formal complaint against Rajesh, and he was arrested and charged under relevant sections of the law. Further investigation is underway.