    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|23 July 2025 7:50 AM IST
    Man arrested for handing over ganja sachet to prisoner near Madras High Court
    Madras High Court

    CHENNAI: Police on Tuesday arrested a man who handed over a ganja sachet and cash to a prisoner who was brought to the Madras High Court campus for a hearing at a trial court.

    Police sources said that the arrested person handed over the small package to Seenu alias Srinivasan (28), a history sheeter.

    Assuming that the cops on escort were not paying attention, a man sneaked up to Srinivasan and handed over the package to him and left.

    Another policeman who was noticing the transaction from a distance alerted his colleagues and the policemen apprehended the suspect.

    Police recovered the package and found 200 grams of ganja and Rs 1,500 in cash and arrested the man.

    He was identified as Vignesh, a resident of Pulianthope. He was handed over to the Esplanade police, who arrested him.

    DTNEXT Bureau

