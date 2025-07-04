Man arrested for forging documents and selling plot of land in Tiruvallur

CHENNAI: The police on Thursday arrested a man for allegedly falsifying documents and selling a plot of land belonging to another person in Tiruvallur.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the complainant Ramesh Babu (45), a resident of Tiruvallur, owned 51 cents of land in Vedanginallur. Recently, when he checked the encumbrance certificate at the sub-registrar’s office, he was shocked to find that the land was registered under someone else’s name.

On enquiry, Ramesh Babu found that a man named Balakrishnan (32) from Tiruporur had fraudulently transferred the land to his name using fake documents in 2023 and sold it for Rs 13 lakhs.

Following this, Ramesh Babu filed a complaint at the Tiruvallur District SP office. Subsequently, the police arrested Balakrishnan and produced him before the Tiruvallur court after which he was remanded to judicial custody.