Man arrested for fatal assault in Vyasarpadi following theft dispute

CHENNAI: A 53-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of another man in Vyasarpadi, which police allege was the result of a physical assault stemming from a previous dispute over a stolen item.

The incident came to light on the morning of September 26, 2025, when police, responding to information, found the body of a man identified as Dhas Kumar (45) near a motor room close to the Ashok Pillar flyover in Vyasarpadi.

Initial investigations revealed that Dhas Kumar, who was married with a son, had been living separately from his wife for several years. He had recently developed an alcohol addiction, which had led to him losing his job and often being found in an inebriated state near the incident location.

Following a complaint from his wife, Bargavi, a case of unnatural death was initially registered under relevant Section of the BNSS.

However, the case was later converted to one of murder after the post-mortem report confirmed that Dhas Kumar had died from injuries sustained in an assault.

A special team from the Vyasarpadi police station led a rigorous investigation, which led to the arrest of the accused, Shankar (53), a resident of C Kalyanapuram 1st Street in Vyasarpadi, on Wednesday.

During interrogation, police learned that Shankar worked as the caretaker of the stormwater drain motor room. The investigation uncovered that a dispute had arisen between the two men after Dhas Kumar allegedly stole and sold Shankar's cutting machine, valued at around Rs. 2,000.

On the morning of the incident, Shankar allegedly confronted Dhas Kumar near the motor room. In a fit of rage, accusing him of returning to steal again, Shankar physically assaulted Dhas Kumar with his hands. The victim collapsed from the pain and later died. Police also confirmed that the accused, Shankar, has a prior history in an assault case.

The arrested accused was produced before a court and has been remanded to judicial custody.