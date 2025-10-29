Man arrested for duping SI aspirant of Rs 18 L promising job

CHENNAI: The job racket wing of the city police's Central Crime Branch (CCB) arrested a 39-year-old man for duping the public of several lakhs by promising them SI jobs in the police department.

Srinivasan of Arumbakkam had filed a complaint after he was cheated of Rs 18 lakh by K Ranjithkumar (39) of Navalur. He had met Ranjithkumar through a mutual friend in 2017, and the latter had claimed that he could get government jobs via his contacts.

According to the police, Srinivasan paid the amount in instalments between 2017 and 2023 to get the post of sub-inspector. Ranjithkumar forged an appointment order, following which the aspirant demanded his money back. Ranjithkumar kept dodging him, prompting Srinivasan to seek police.

Preliminary probe has revealed that Ranjithkumar has cheated several persons over the years. A police team arrested Srinivasan and recovered several forged work appointment orders from him. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.