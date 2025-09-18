Man arrested for cheating public of Rs 45 lakh promising govt jobs

CHENNAI: The MGR Nagar police have arrested a man who cheated many job aspirants of several lakhs promising them jobs in government departments.

The arrested person was identified as Binakash Earnest (38) of Ramapuram. He ran a digital content creation business.

MGR Nagar Police pursued action against Earnest based on a complaint D Mathiazhagan (38) of KK Nagar who works as a pharmacist. Mathiazhagan got acquainted with Earnest through the latter’s wife, Dr Vanmathi.

Earnest claimed that he was well connected in government departments and could find him jobs in the health department. He had also claimed that he could get jobs in the electricity board for Mathiazhagan’s friends. He then told Mathiazhagan that it would cost Rs 7 lakh for a job in the health department and Rs 3 lakh for the electricity department job.

Believing him, Mathiazhagan spread the word among his friends and collected Rs 45.4 lakh from 15 people and gave it to him. After taking the money, Earnest did not honour his claims and kept on dodging Mathiazhagan, after which the latter filed a complaint with the MGR Nagar police station in March this year.

After investigations, police found truth in the allegations and arrested Earnest on Wednesday. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody. Search is on for his wife, Dr Vanmathi, who is absconding.