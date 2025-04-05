Man arrested for burglary and invasive photography in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 37-year-old man was arrested for allegedly sneaking into a house and taking photographs of a woman sleeping using her mobile phone and later escaping with the phone after the woman raised an alarm.

The 34-year-old woman residing with her family on WCB Road in Kotturpuram, Chennai, was targeted in a brazen late-night burglary on April 3. The incident occurred around 2 am when the victim, awoken by noises, discovered an intruder inside her home.

The suspect, later identified as Krishnamurthy (37), allegedly photographed her while she slept and fled with her smartphone and two-wheeler after being confronted by the woman and her family.

Following a complaint filed at the Kotturpuram Police Station, authorities registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act and the Tamil Nadu Prevention of Harassment of Women (TNPHW) Act. A special team led by the station’s Inspector launched an intensive investigation, leading to Krishnamurthy’s arrest. Police recovered the stolen phone and the two-wheeler used in the crime.

Investigators revealed that Krishnamurthy, a resident of Kannagi Nagar, Thuraipakkam, Chennai, has a criminal history involving six prior theft cases—four registered at Pallikaranai Police Station and two at Thuraipakkam Police Station.

After interrogation, Krishnamurthy was produced before a local court on Friday April 4 and remanded to judicial custody.