Man beats wife to death with table fan for not serving food promptly

Ganesan was residing with his wife, Amudha (52), at Roja Thottam in Irumbuliyur. Ganesan earned a livelihood by collecting and selling scrap iron and plastic materials.

On Saturday, Ganesan returned home around 2.30 pm after completing his usual scrap collection work. He was hungry and asked his wife to serve him food. However, Amudha did not respond to him and appeared distracted.