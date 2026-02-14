Man beats wife to death with table fan for not serving food promptly

CHENNAI: A 58-year-old man was arrested for beating his wife to death with a table fan following a domestic dispute at Irumbuliyur on Saturday.
Ganesan was residing with his wife, Amudha (52), at Roja Thottam in Irumbuliyur. Ganesan earned a livelihood by collecting and selling scrap iron and plastic materials.
On Saturday, Ganesan returned home around 2.30 pm after completing his usual scrap collection work. He was hungry and asked his wife to serve him food. However, Amudha did not respond to him and appeared distracted.
Enraged over this, Ganesan reportedly picked up a table fan from inside the house and struck her repeatedly on the head. She sustained severe head injuries and died on the spot. Hearing her screams, neighbours rushed to the house and found Amudha lying dead inside.
Based on an alert, the Peerkankaranai police arrived at the spot, recovered the body and sent it to the Tambaram GH for a post-mortem. Ganesan was taken into custody.
Probe revealed that Amudha had been undergoing treatment for depression in recent months and was on medication.