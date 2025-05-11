Man arrested for attempted-rape of woman in Madhavaram

CHENNAI: A 54-year-old man was arrested for trying to sexually assault a 27-year-old woman in Madhavaram by barging into her house.

The arrested person was identified as R Kamesh, the survivor’s neighbour. The complainant had kept the front door of her house open and was sleeping inside.

During the early hours of Thursday, Kamesh entered the house and attempted to sexually assault her. When she began screaming, family members woke up and tried to apprehend him. But, he escaped after which the woman alerted the police.

After investigation, Madhavaram police revealed that Kamesh was a serial offender and already has two criminal cases against him. He was arrested, produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.