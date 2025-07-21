Man arrested for assaulting Govt estate metro rail station manager

CHENNAI: The police have arrested a 40-year-old man for allegedly assaulting the manager of Government Estate metro rail station. The latter had questioned the accused for misbehaving with female passengers.

The complainant, K Ezhumalai (25) of Teynampet, was on duty on Sunday when he noticed the accused passing lewd comments at a young woman in the subway leading to the Government Estate metro rail station.

When Ezhumalai confronted the man and questioned him, the latter verbally abused him and attacked him, and fled the scene. Based on Ezhumalai's complaint, Triplicane police registered a case and conducted investigations.

After going through CCTV footage, police zeroed in on the suspect. On Monday, a police team secured the accused, Kishore Kumar (40) of Kolathuvancheri, Kancheepuram district.

Kishore Kumar was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.