Man absconding for years in murder-for-gain case arrested

CHENNAI: Avadi City Police arrested a man who had evaded trial for several years in connection with a 2014 murder-for-gain case in which a woman was murdered for her jewellery in her apartment in Padi.

The deceased, Maheshwari (25) was a BBA graduate and lived with her husband, Thangapandi and two children at an apartment in Ilango Nagar, Padi. Thangapandi was an AC mechanic.

On February 14, 2014, she was murdered by an intruder who escaped with valuables from the house. Five days later, Korattur Police arrested M Dinakaran of Melur, Madurai district, for the murder. The accused was her acquaintance, who visited her home to ask for money. When she refused, he strangled her and fled with her gold chain.

However, soon after his arrest, he procured a bail, and had been absconding for years, following which the court issued a non-bailable warrant against his name. A special team secured Dinakaran and produced him before the court on Wednesday.