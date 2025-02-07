Begin typing your search...

    Malaysia-bound flight makes unscheduled landing in Chennai due to 'medical emergency'

    A passenger complained of uneasiness when the flight from Muscat (Oman) was flying over the airspace here and the pilots immediately contacted the city airport for a landing

    7 Feb 2025
    CHENNAI: A Kuala Lumpur-bound international flight made an unscheduled landing here due to a "medical emergency" on Friday, official sources at the airport here said.

    A passenger complained of uneasiness when the flight from Muscat (Oman) was flying over the airspace here and the pilots immediately contacted the city airport for a landing.

    The flight landed at around 2 pm and a medical team quickly responded to the call, the sources said, without divulging further details.

