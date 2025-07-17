Make us part of govt: Anbumani to cadre

CHENNAI: On the 37th founding day of PMK, on Wednesday, party president Anbumani Ramadoss issued a clarion call to the cadres to make the party part of the coalition government.

In his message to the cadres, Anbumani said that there is no other party in the state that fights for social justice and people's rights like PMK.

"To protect the Tamil language, Tamil race and people, natural resources and environment, PMK should get stronger. To make the state top in the country, apart from competing with other developed nations, PMK should be a part of the coalition government that rules the state, which is our right too. We should take an oath to win over the right on the day when Maruthuvar Iyah (Ramadoss) founded the party," he added.

In a separate statement, Anbumani criticised that the 'Ungaludan Stalin' initiative has become a failure and the initiative has been introduced as a publicity stunt.

"At the inauguration of the initiative in Chidambaram in Cuddalore district, hearing aids, health insurance cards and an order to change name in power connections were given to three persons. Unofficial petitions were received from them before the launch. It is condemnable that crores of people's money are being wasted on publicity," he added.