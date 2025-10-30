Major overhaul in sewage management need of hour, urge councillors

CHENNAI: Concerns over sewage mixing with stormwater drains and the lack of cow shelters across city zones dominated discussions at the Greater Chennai Corporation council meeting held on Thursday. Councillors from multiple zones raised the issue of foul-smelling, contaminated water flowing through residential areas and demanded immediate action to address the problem.

Raising the matter, Ward 172 councillor Durairaj said that sewage was draining into the stormwater network along City Link Road in Adambakkam, which borders Zone 12 and Zone 13. "At least at five points, sewage enters the stormwater drain. Similarly, wards 176 and 177 also have poorly connected sewage systems," he said. Several councillors from Zone 13 (Adyar) and surrounding areas echoed similar concerns, urging the Corporation to coordinate with the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) to strengthen pumping stations and set up new ones where required.

Members noted that many pipelines were decades old and in need of replacement, while manholes had not been properly maintained, leading to frequent overflow and stagnation during rain. Councillors also complained of sewage mixing with Metro Water supply in some neighbourhoods, calling for a complete overhaul of the drainage network. Mayor R Priya directed the Regional Development Officer to inspect the affected wards and disconnect illegal sewage links into the stormwater system.

The council also discussed the growing issue of free-roaming cattle and the need for dedicated shelters in each zone. AIADMK councillor KR Kathir Murugan said, "At least 200 cows roam on the streets, causing danger to commuters as well as to themselves. Fining the owners is only a temporary solution. Shelters are the need of the hour."

Responding, Mayor Priya said shelters were under construction at 17 locations across 15 zones at an estimated cost of Rs 28.3 crore. "Zones 1, 2, 3 and 5 are already operational. Though Zone 13 lacks space, three facilities are coming up in Zone 14, and one of them will cater to Zone 13," she said, adding that the Corporation would also explore setting up a temporary shelter until a permanent one is ready.