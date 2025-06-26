Major coastal security exercise thwarts simulated attacks, rescues "hostages" off TN coast

CHENNAI: A massive two-day coastal security exercise, 'Sagar Kavach’ (TN & Puducherry), concluded successfully on Thursday, demonstrating high preparedness against potential maritime threats along the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coastline. Conducted by the Indian Coast Guard, the drill involved an unprecedented collaboration of over 10,000 personnel from numerous state and central agencies.

The exercise, held on June 25, 26, aimed to rigorously test the effectiveness and coordination of security forces and intelligence agencies in repelling simulated terrorist infiltrations and attacks. Participants included the Coastal Security Group (Tamil Nadu Police), Indian Navy, CISF, National Security Guard (NSG), Fisheries Department, Lighthouse Authorities, various intelligence agencies, Immigration, Customs, Forest Department, ONGC, and all major and minor ports.

Approximately 10,000 personnel were deployed, including a significant contingent of 9,226 Tamil Nadu Police officers. Security forces were divided into "Red Force" (simulating attackers) and "Blue Force" (defenders). The Red Force attempted sea-based ingress to target Vital Assets (VAs), Vulnerable Points (VPs), high-value locations, and mass-gathering tourist spots. The Blue Force countered these attempts using a multi-layered defence involving ships, fixed-wing aircraft, helicopters, hovercraft, and fast interceptor boats deployed by the Indian Coast Guard, Indian Navy, and Customs. The Tamil Nadu Coastal Security Group alone deployed 19 Fast Interceptor Boats and 7 hired vessels along the entire coast from Tiruvallur to Kanyakumari.





The exercise achieved its core objective, with Blue Force personnel successfully thwarting infiltration attempts at 35 locations across the state. A total of 132 simulated "intruders" (Red Force personnel) were ‘apprehended’, and 8 "rogue" boats used in the attacks were seized.

A highlight of the exercise occurred on Thursday morning off Ennore within the Kamarajar Port limits. In a meticulously planned mock drill, three Red Force personnel "hijacked" the merchant vessel ‘M.V. RIPLEY PRIDE’ at 0700 hrs, taking 23 crew members, including the Master, "hostage."

An Incident Management Committee, chaired by Sanjay Kumar, IPS, Additional Director General of Police, Coastal Security Group, and State Maritime Security Coordinator for Tamil Nadu, was immediately activated at the Ennore Kamarajar Port Signal Station. ADGP Kumar monitored and commanded the response under the guidance of the DGP and senior government officials.

After simulated negotiations failed, a decisive storming operation was launched between 1012 hrs and 1150 hrs. Coordinated by the Coastal Security Group QRT and CISF, and with government concurrence, 40 elite NSG commandos from the Chennai Hub were deployed using an Indian Coast Guard vessel and a Port Trust Tug Boat.

The NSG team stormed the ‘M.V. RIPLEY PRIDE’, successfully neutralizing two "terrorists" and capturing one. All 23 "hostages" were rescued unharmed. The captured terrorist was handed over to the Avadi Commissionerate Police for joint interrogation by state and central agencies. The vessel was secured at the outer anchorage by Kamarajar Port authorities, effectively neutralizing the simulated maritime hostage crisis.

The 'Sagar Kavach ' exercise concluded on a highly positive note. Officials declared it a significant success, particularly praising the demonstrated emergency preparedness and the robust coordination mechanism established among the diverse stakeholders responsible for Tamil Nadu's coastal security. The drill provided invaluable real-time testing of protocols and inter-agency synergy, significantly enhancing the region's resilience against potential maritime threats, the release added.