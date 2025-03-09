Major bust by Tambaram police, two from Andhra Pradesh nabbed with 110 kg ganja

CHENNAI: In a major bust, the Tambaram city police seized 110 kg of ganja on Saturday and seized two persons from Andhra Pradesh who smuggled the contraband into the State.

According to the police, the Pallikaranai Prohibition and Enforcement Wing (PEW) personnel received a tip-off about the movement of a large quantity of ganja near Perumbakkam and mounted surveillance.

The police team noticed a duo loitering suspiciously near a cricket ground along Nookampalayam main road and intercepted them. Since the duo gave evasive replies, the officials checked their bags and found the ganja inside. The two were immediately arrested.

They were identified as Murukuti Appalanaidu (42) and Gemmeli Satthibabu (32), both from Visakhapatnam. The accused told the police that they sourced the ganja from their hometown and would sell it to guest workers and customers in and around Perumbakkam, Pallikaranai, and surrounding areas.

They were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.

"The Tambaram city police have been intensifying efforts to curb the illicit trade of narcotics in the city. This operation is part of the ongoing efforts to keep the city safe and to protect its citizens from the scourge of drug abuse," it said in an official statement.

Only on Friday, Tambaram city police had arrested a trio from Andhra Pradesh after securing them with 30 kg ganja near the Tambaram (East) bus stand.