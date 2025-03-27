Maintenance works at Balakrishnapuram burial ground: Alandur residents urged to use the one in Kannan Colony

CHENNAI: As part of maintenance works at Balakrishnapuram burial ground in Alandur zone, members of the public are requested to use the Kannan Colony burial ground, said a Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) press release.

Balakrishnapuram burial ground, which comes under Ward 163, will be closed for maintenance from March 31 to April 24.

So, residents have been requested to use the nearby Kannan Colony ground under Ward 162 during the days when the works are carried out, added the release.

Few months ago, Mayor R Priya passed a resolution to carry out developmental works at an estimated cost of Rs 17.18 crore in 18 burial grounds in 10 zones in the city.