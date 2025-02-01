Begin typing your search...

    The special police team apprehended Chandru on Saturday, who is reportedly considered as main accused

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|1 Feb 2025 10:10 AM IST  ( Updated:2025-02-01 04:47:45  )
    Main accused in ECR women harassment incident held
    Visuals from the spot; Representative Image 

    CHENNAI: The main accused in the ECR car case was arrested on Saturday morning.

    The arrested individual, identified as Chandru, is one of the seven people involved in the incident.

    According to a Thanthi TV report, the special police team apprehended Chandru, who is reportedly considered the main accused.

    On Friday, police arrested four college students and were searching for the other three individuals.

    The incident reportedly took place near Muttukadu on the East Coast Road around 2 am on Sunday.

    In a video of the chase that has been widely circulated on social media, the youths chase and audaciously park their vehicle across the road to block the women’s car. One of them menacingly runs toward the women.

    The day after the incident, the women filed a complaint at the Kanathur police station and also submitted the video footage of the incident.

    East Coast RoadArrestWomen Harrasment
    Online Desk

