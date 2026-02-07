Mahindra City locals urge BSNL service restoration

CHENNAI: The residents of Mahindra World City, a major integrated township and industrial hub, have requested restoration and enhancement of the BSNL mobile network and FTTH services coverage in the area.
"In my residential area, Avigna gated community in Mahindra World City has nearly 1,000 families, besides numerous working professionals. Many residents are employed in reputed organisations and hold responsible positions. However, BSNL mobile network coverage is completely unavailable in this region," said VS Sriraag, a working professional at Mahendra city.
It is worth noting that V Sathiabalan, a former telecom advisory member, has written a letter to Jyotiraditya M Scindia, Minister of Communications, regarding the same.
"Approximately four months ago, a complaint was raised with the chief general manager's office, Chennai circle, following which BSNL officials, including AGM-level officers, visited the area and conducted signal testing, and it was confirmed that there is no BSNL signal coverage in this locality. They assured us that immediate action would be taken. Unfortunately, no action has been taken so far," Sathiabalan said.
Residents are forced to switch to private telecom operators, resulting in a direct loss of valuable customers for BSNL. Additionally, BSNL FTTH services remain unavailable for several years in Mahindra World City, while private operators are actively and effectively offering their services, he added.
The residents have requested to restore and improve BSNL mobile tower coverage and take necessary steps to provide BSNL FTTH services in this locality. When contacted, the BSNL official who was part of the inspection said, "We have submitted the report after inspection."