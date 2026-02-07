Mahindra City locals urge BSNL service restoration

"In my residential area, Avigna gated community in Mahindra World City has nearly 1,000 families, besides numerous working professionals. Many residents are employed in reputed organisations and hold responsible positions. However, BSNL mobile network coverage is completely unavailable in this region," said VS Sriraag, a working professional at Mahendra city.

It is worth noting that V Sathiabalan, a former telecom advisory member, has written a letter to Jyotiraditya M Scindia, Minister of Communications, regarding the same.