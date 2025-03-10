Maharashtra couple, daughter held for illegal liquor sale in Chennai

CHENNAI: The police on Sunday arrested a couple from Maharashtra and their daughter for stocking liquor and seized 75 litres from them.

Anna Nagar PEW (Prohibition and Enforcement Wing) officials had received a tip-off about the accused selling arrack under the Padi flyover, after which a team scanned the area and apprehended the suspects.

On checking their bags, police found 75 litres of arrack in their bags and arrested them. The arrested persons were identified as Bhosle Babu (50), his wife, Nepu Babu (50) and their daughter, Ratnesha Pawar (28).

Police investigations revealed that the three of them roamed around the city selling beads. They make the arrack at their village in Maharashtra and bring them to the city and sell them to guest workers here, probe revealed.

All three of them were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.