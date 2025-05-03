Magalir Vidiyal Payanam sees 132.91 crore trips in Chennai, ridership up 23 per cent

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has been implementing various welfare schemes for women.

One of the schemes implemented is the free bus travel for women (Magalir Vidiyal Payanam) scheme, under which women can travel free of charge in government city buses.

According to a Maalaimalar report, since the launch of this scheme, women have travelled 132.91 crore trips in Chennai city.

In the month of April, women have travelled 36.5 crore trips on city buses under this scheme.

The highest number of women travelling on Chennai city buses was on the 28th of April alone, with 13.59 lakh trips.

It is reported that the number of women travelling in Chennai city buses has increased by 23 percent after the implementation of this scheme.