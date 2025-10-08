Madurai woman arrested with 11.5 kg ganja

CHENNAI: The Avadi City Police have arrested a 28-year-old woman after she was caught smuggling 11.5 kg of ganja from Odisha into the state for selling here.

The arrested woman was identified as S Devi of Madurai. A special team headed by Red Hills PEW (prohibition and enforcement wing) Inspector was on the lookout after they received a tip-off about the movement of contraband in and around Minjur, Redhills, and Manali areas.

On Tuesday night, the police noted the accused moving suspiciously near the Mondiamman temple checkpost and detained her. The police said that she was wearing a backpack, and when questioned about the contents of the backpack, she gave evasive replies. Following this, the police detained her.

On checking the bag, the police found 11 kg of ganja and arrested her. The probe revealed that she procured the ganja from Odisha to sell it in the city.

She was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody. The police are probing to ascertain her contacts in the neighbouring states and others who are part of her network.