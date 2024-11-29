Madurai – Kanpur Central Superfast special rescheduled on November 29, check details

Begin typing your search...

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|29 Nov 2024 3:26 PM IST
    Representative Image

    CHENNAI: Train no 01928 Madurai – Kanpur Central Superfast special scheduled to leave Madurai at 11.35 pm on November 29 (Friday) is rescheduled to leave Madurai at 2.00 pm on November 30 (Saturday) due to late running of pairing train (late by 14 hours 25 mins), said a Southern Railway press note.

    DTNEXT Bureau

