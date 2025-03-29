Madras Veterinary college’s 3-day seminar focuses on meat processing, value additions

CHENNAI: The Department of Livestock Products Technology (meat science), Madras Veterinary College, organised a three-day training programme on ‘Further processing and value addition of meat’ from March 26-28.

The training, inaugurated by the dean of the college, included lectures on the significance of processing in the meat industry, types, preparation, determination of cost price of meat products, government schemes and subsidies, loans available for meat processing.

There was demonstration and hands-on training on preparation of meat items like mutton samosa, kola urundai, chicken cutlet, chicken soup, tandoori kaadai, chicken sausages, chicken patties, chicken balls and chicken nuggets. From high school students to engineering graduates, there were 24 trainees (17 men and 7 women) from Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, Tiruvannamalai, Salem, Pudukkottai and Tirunelveli.

The training programme concluded at the college on Friday. The chief guest of the event was the Registrar, Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University. He delivered the valedictory address and distributed the certificates, added a press note from the college.