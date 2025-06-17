Madras University’s delayed PG admission process likely to bring down enrolment

CHENNAI: The delays in declaring the results of the entrance exam and commencement of new postgraduate courses by the University of Madras is affecting students in more ways than one. Educationalists and professors have pointed out that students, especially meritorious ones, are missing out on applying for PG courses with the varsity, due to the delayed announcement of results and start of the first semester.

UoM had released the schedule for admission of various programmes offered by at least 78 departments for the academic year 2025-26.

The application for PG courses started by April 23 with the final date for submission of application forms for PG courses, PG diploma and certificate courses as July 7.

The dates for the entrance exam for PG courses have been set for July 14-23, with admissions closing by July 23. The first semester classes will begin on August 7, as per the notification released by the registrar.

A senior professor in UoM, on the condition of anonymity, said: “After conducting the entrance exam, the University can announce the results any day after July 23. But, this is already late compared to autonomous colleges in the city, which are completing the admission and beginning the PG courses by June-end.”

Due to non-alignment in the UoM’s dates of admission with other autonomous colleges, many students claim that they were forced to forgo admission with the varsity as there was “no guarantee of clearing the exams and securing a seat”. If they wait, they would also miss a seat in good colleges.

A PG student said, “Classes for PG courses at a well-known autonomous college in Chennai begins on June 26. Many autonomous colleges are doing the same thing. But, the schedule is different for UoM. I cannot take chances of letting go of a seat in a reputed autonomous college. There are other students who are hesitant about applying with the university due to the same reasons.”

Besides this, professors have also pointed out that students with above 75% and/or meritorious students in UG courses are most unlikely to enrol for a PG course with the varsity as they are keen on securing a seat in a ‘star’ college than wait for the UoM’s entrance exam results.

“By advancing the PG admission process and commencement for the new year, UoM has more chances of admitting high achievers with keen interest in research. But, it’s only engaged in evaluation of UG semester papers,” a professor noted.

Also, sources within UoM alleged that they have raised the issue with the administration and with the officials of Higher Education department, but all in vain. Department officials could not be reached when contacted.