Madras University to provide NET online training from Dec 21 to 23

CHENNAI: The University of Madras will conduct online coaching sessions for National Eligibility Test (NET) aspirants from December 22 to help with their preparation.

The University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET), conducted by the National Testing Agency, tests the eligibility of aspirants to become assistant professors and is crucial for awarding the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and PhD admission in Indian universities and colleges.

As the NET is a computer-based test, the University Students Advisory Bureau (USAB) of the institution is conducting online sessions for the exam.

The sessions will be conducted on December 22, 23 and 24 from 10 am to 1 pm. The registration fees would be Rs 500 for general category students and will be free of cost for SC and ST aspirants.

Interested candidates can register via https://forms.gle/xwARUDwDoSPNdzPB8 and the last date to register is December 21.

The applicants are asked to ensure a stable internet connection and a quiet environment to gain the maximum benefit from the sessions, a university official said.

Accordingly, key subject areas include Economics, History, Political Science, Commerce, English, Law, Education, Geography, Psychology, and Sociology, among others, allowing candidates to test in their Master's degree discipline.