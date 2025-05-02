Madras University to continue free education scheme for poor students

CHENNAI: After receiving a positive response for its free education scheme last academic year, the University of Madras has decided to continue the programme for the upcoming 2025-26 academic year for students from economically weak backgrounds, who want to pursue various undergraduate courses offered by the institution.

According to the notification from the university, this scheme is applicable for the students residing in Tamil Nadu seeking admissions in undergraduate courses in aided and self-financing colleges affiliated with the university who appeared for the class 12 exam in the current academic year 2024-25.

The university further said that the application form, along with the required documents, should be uploaded to the university website within 15 days from the publication of the class 12 board exam results.

Per the applications, preference would be given to economically backward students, orphans, children of widows, first graduates of the family and trans persons.

The notification further said that the students should have passed all subjects on the first attempt and should submit both class 11 and class 12 mark statements. Otherwise, the application will be rejected.

The university added that each of its affiliated colleges will be allocated a minimum of three free seats.

Students whose family income does not exceed Rs 3 lakh are eligible for the scheme. This will be verified per the income certificates issued by the Tahsildar and the Revenue department.

The class 12 board exam results are expected on May 9, according to the School Education department.