Madras University to conduct online survey to gauge students' satisfaction

CHENNAI: The University of Madras will be conducting online surveys on student satisfaction and feedback on courses and college functioning to enhance its education standards. Currently, 23 autonomous colleges are affiliated with the University.

A senior professor from the University said several pertinent aspects of the survey on student satisfaction will be covered for this academic year. The University's Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) will conduct the survey covering aspects like syllabus coverage, preparation by teachers, communication skills, teaching approach and evaluation process, internship provisions, field visits, student exchange programme and usage of ICT facilities.

"Aspects like syllabus coverage, communication skills, fairness in the evaluation process, provision for an internship, skill development, extracurricular activities and the like will be asked," he added.

He said the online questionnaire for the students helps to measure satisfaction levels and acts as an input measure to make necessary changes towards the improvement of academic activities at the University. The various questionnaires are analysed, and the results are documented and discussed in the following sections.